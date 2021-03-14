Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

