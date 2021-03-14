Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

McKesson stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.