Vestor Capital LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,522 shares of company stock worth $178,285,020 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.