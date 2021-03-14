Vestor Capital LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

