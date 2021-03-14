Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $518.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $542.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.86. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.