Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after buying an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

