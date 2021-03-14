Vestor Capital LLC Has $8.88 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 88,285 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

