Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

