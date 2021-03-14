Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 12,169 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.62 and its 200-day moving average is $480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

