Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

