Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 55,948 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

