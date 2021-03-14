Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.71 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

