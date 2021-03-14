Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

