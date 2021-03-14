Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU opened at $215.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.