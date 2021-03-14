Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $403.16 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $443.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.86 and a 200 day moving average of $376.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.