Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $438.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

