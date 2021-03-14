Vestor Capital LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

