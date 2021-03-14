Vestor Capital LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $88,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

