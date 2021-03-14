Vestor Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 47,712.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

