Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $928,181.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.00364333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,605 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

