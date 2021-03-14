VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 74,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

