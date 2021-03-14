Vid Price Up 36.5% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $29,836.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,624,577 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

