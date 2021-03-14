VideoCoin Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 88.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1,140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

