Vidulum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,232.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $409,461.34 and approximately $3,232.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

