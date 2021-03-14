VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. VIDY has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $1.33 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

