Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 937.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

