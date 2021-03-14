Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 18,036 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 4,069,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,924. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

