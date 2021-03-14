Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 453,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,731. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

