Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 51,609 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after buying an additional 1,978,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 1,854,666 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 1,123,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

