Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of SLG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 743,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,331. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

