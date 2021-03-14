Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 1,113,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. KT Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84.

KT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

