Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

