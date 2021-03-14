Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 26,476 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. 52,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,132. The firm has a market cap of $510.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

