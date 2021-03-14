Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 27,126 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 20,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

