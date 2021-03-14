Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 34,501 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 548.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 1.0% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $37,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.41. 699,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,158. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

