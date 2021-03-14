Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 6,076 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 59,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

