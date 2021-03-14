Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of RPC worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RPC by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 1,258,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,140,924 shares in the company, valued at $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 895,000 shares of company stock worth $6,043,600. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

