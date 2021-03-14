Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 2,464,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,261. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

