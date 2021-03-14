Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,580. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

