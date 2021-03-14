Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 469,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 356,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 39.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,976,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

