Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 294,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,099. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.