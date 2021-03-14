Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIC stock remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

