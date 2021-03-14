Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

