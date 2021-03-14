Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Transportadora de Gas del Sur makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

