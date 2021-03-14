Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after buying an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 847,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

