Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

