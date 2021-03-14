Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for about 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Avient worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,618. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

