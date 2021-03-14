Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $66,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. 748,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,533. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

