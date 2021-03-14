Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Ternium makes up approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 779,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.