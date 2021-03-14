Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 12,194 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 247,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

